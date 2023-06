"I can tell you where to put it if I don't like where you got it!" Dolly Parton always tries to keep a good attitude, but she's shining a light on how tough you really have to be to put on a show in her new holiday movie, "Mountain Magic Christmas." Dolly shares how much fun she had singing with Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and many other incredible artists. Tune in tonight at 8/7c on NBC!

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight