"I honestly thought I was going to wreck!" Dolly Parton reminisces about hearing Whitney Houston's rendition of "I Will Always Love You" for the first time on the radio while driving, and shares her emotional reaction to Kelly's cover of the song at the Academy Of Country Music Awards, saying, "Whitney would have been so proud of you." Dolly also performs an impromptu duet of the song with Kelly! Tune in today for a full hour and a special Kellyoke duet with Dolly Parton.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

