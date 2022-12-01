Main Content

Dolly Parton Had To Pull Over First Time Hearing Whitney Houston Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’

CLIP12/01/22

"I honestly thought I was going to wreck!" Dolly Parton reminisces about hearing Whitney Houston's rendition of "I Will Always Love You" for the first time on the radio while driving, and shares her emotional reaction to Kelly's cover of the song at the Academy Of Country Music Awards, saying, "Whitney would have been so proud of you." Dolly also performs an impromptu duet of the song with Kelly! Tune in today for a full hour and a special Kellyoke duet with Dolly Parton.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 03/01/23
Go to show page
Tags: Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson, Whitney Houston
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.