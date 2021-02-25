Also available on the nbc app

When we last checked in with Chicago activist Jahmal Cole, he was changing lives through his non-profit "My Block, My Hood, My City." Now he's back to showcase his new documentary, "A Tiny Ripple of Hope," which sheds light on the hardships and triumphs he faced while launching his non-profit five years ago. Kelly and Pilot Pens are continually blown away by Jahmal's work, so they awarded him $1,000 to keep uplifting his city.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson