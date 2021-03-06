Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Diane von Furstenberg Surprises Girl Using College Savings To Help Mother

CLIP03/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Diane von Furstenberg is helping others reach their full potential through her new book "Own It: the Secret to Life." She also sticks around to surprise Alondra Carmona, a young girl who sacrificed her college savings to help fix her mother's broken ankle. With the help of a GoFundMe, Alondra was able to gain more funds to go to Barnard College, which is her dream school. Diane von Furstenberg loves playing Fairy Godmother, so she gives Alondra permission to reach out for anything she needs when she arrives in New York City.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, Diane von Furstenberg
S2 E09 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.