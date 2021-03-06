Also available on the nbc app

Diane von Furstenberg is helping others reach their full potential through her new book "Own It: the Secret to Life." She also sticks around to surprise Alondra Carmona, a young girl who sacrificed her college savings to help fix her mother's broken ankle. With the help of a GoFundMe, Alondra was able to gain more funds to go to Barnard College, which is her dream school. Diane von Furstenberg loves playing Fairy Godmother, so she gives Alondra permission to reach out for anything she needs when she arrives in New York City.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson