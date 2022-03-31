Also available on the nbc app

DeVaughn Nixon says it was a "mind-blowing" experience playing Whitney Houston's son in "The Bodyguard," but he admits his 8-year-old self didn't know Whitney could sing until he heard her perform in her trailer. DeVaughn also dishes on portraying his dad Norm Nixon in the new Los Angeles Lakers HBO Max series "Winning Time," and reveals that his stepmom Debbie Allen initially encouraged him to become a dancer.

