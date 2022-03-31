Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

DeVaughn Nixon Didn't Know Whitney Houston Was A Singer Before Filming 'The Bodyguard'

CLIP03/31/22
Also available on the nbc app

DeVaughn Nixon says it was a "mind-blowing" experience playing Whitney Houston's son in "The Bodyguard," but he admits his 8-year-old self didn't know Whitney could sing until he heard her perform in her trailer. DeVaughn also dishes on portraying his dad Norm Nixon in the new Los Angeles Lakers HBO Max series "Winning Time," and reveals that his stepmom Debbie Allen initially encouraged him to become a dancer.

Available until 03/31/23
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Devaughn Nixon, Kelly Clarkson, Lakers, HBO
S3 E05 minNRHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.