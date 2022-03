Also available on the nbc app

Derek Hough is well-known as a dancer, actor, and "Dancing With The Stars" judge, but what most people don't know is that he was once a punk rock god. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star shares a nostalgic photo from his time as a drummer for a punk band, and reveals that right after putting on his grungy get-up, he would throw on rhinestones for his dance gigs.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson