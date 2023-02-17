Ashton Kutcher Tried To Steal Bricks From Lucille Ball's House For Mila Kunis Christmas Gift
CLIP 02/19/23
Main Content
"We just cannot wait for this year!" Derek Hough dishes on his jam-packed 2023, including planning his wedding and upcoming 50-city tour at the same time! Derek shares his excitement about going on tour for the first time in four years, and previews his goal of creating a "symphony of dance" like he's never done before on stage. Derek also dishes on his rituals before and after shows, his obsession with ice baths, and his recent car accident.