Derek Hough Talks Big 2023 Plans: Wedding, 50-City Tour & More!

CLIP02/17/23

"We just cannot wait for this year!" Derek Hough dishes on his jam-packed 2023, including planning his wedding and upcoming 50-city tour at the same time! Derek shares his excitement about going on tour for the first time in four years, and previews his goal of creating a "symphony of dance" like he's never done before on stage. Derek also dishes on his rituals before and after shows, his obsession with ice baths, and his recent car accident.

