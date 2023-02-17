"We just cannot wait for this year!" Derek Hough dishes on his jam-packed 2023, including planning his wedding and upcoming 50-city tour at the same time! Derek shares his excitement about going on tour for the first time in four years, and previews his goal of creating a "symphony of dance" like he's never done before on stage. Derek also dishes on his rituals before and after shows, his obsession with ice baths, and his recent car accident.

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight