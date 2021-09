Also available on the nbc app

"World of Dance" judge and choreographer Derek Hough recently joined TikTok and says he's having a great time participating in the social platform's dance challenges. Kelly Clarkson then gives him the ultimate challenge of creating new dance trends on the spot. Get ready for "The Gryffindor" to sweep the nation, and tune in to the show for more fun with Derek!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson