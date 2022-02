Also available on the nbc app

Derek Hough competed for 17 seasons on "Dancing With The Stars" and is thrilled to be returning to the judges desk along with long-time judge Len Goodman for the 30th season this fall. When asked if he would ever return to the dance floor, Derek says he would only come back for the right partner: Celine Dion.

Appearing:

S2 E0 2 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution