Deon Cole stars in the new Netflix western film "The Harder They Fall" and explains how the film shines a light on real black cowboys from history that have been widely forgotten in popular depictions of westerns. Deon also shares how he got his start in comedy, and his surprising loyalty to the '99 Jeep Wrangler he originally moved to Los Angeles with.

