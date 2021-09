Also available on the nbc app

Deon Cole is bringing back the laughs on The Kelly Clarkson show! The "Black-ish" star returns to chat with Kelly about his new Netflix comedy special, "Workin' It Out," which shows the immense amount of work that goes into a stand-up routine. Plus, he shares a hilarious story about Stevie Wonder stealing his girl and how a squirrel managed to make a home in the engine of his car.

Available until 11/30/21

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson