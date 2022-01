Also available on the nbc app

This is going to sound a little bit out there, but just bear with them. Demi Lovato tries their best to explain a surreal encounter they had in the middle of the night with three "beings," which took them to a pink and purple planet during an astral projection. Demi and Kelly talk about their beliefs in extraterrestrial life, and Demi's new show "Unidentified With Demi Lovato."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 4 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

