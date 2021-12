Also available on the nbc app

"I Love Me" singer Demi Lovato admits to Kelly Clarkson that she edited a recent bikini photo of herself before posting it online because she was worried about people criticizing her body. Demi tells Kelly she later decided to post the unedited photo, cellulite and all, and explained how good it felt to embrace her authentic self and share it with the world!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson