Demi Lovato and Kelly Clarkson discuss the Black Lives Matter movement and agree that staying silent about racism is not enough anymore. Demi tells Kelly that after she realized how much women of color, like Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin, have shaped her career, she wanted to be a better ally and felt she needed to do more to support the movement. Tune in to the show for more with Demi.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson