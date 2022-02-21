Also available on the nbc app

During her first week out on the job, Amazon delivery driver Jazlynn noticed Milton, a retired cop who collapsed in his driveway. Her background as a nurse's assistant kicked in, and she immediately went over to him and called 911. Her quick actions ended up saving Milton's life, but when he woke up he had no clue who saved him. Milton went on a mission to track Jazlynn down, and now they have formed an unbelievable bond. Watch till the end for a special surprise for Jazlynn.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson