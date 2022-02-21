Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Delivery Driver Forms Unlikely Friendship With Retired Cop After Saving His Life

CLIP02/21/22
Also available on the nbc app

During her first week out on the job, Amazon delivery driver Jazlynn noticed Milton, a retired cop who collapsed in his driveway. Her background as a nurse's assistant kicked in, and she immediately went over to him and called 911. Her quick actions ended up saving Milton's life, but when he woke up he had no clue who saved him. Milton went on a mission to track Jazlynn down, and now they have formed an unbelievable bond. Watch till the end for a special surprise for Jazlynn.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
S3 E08 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.