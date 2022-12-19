"Deck The Hallmark" podcast hosts Bran and Dan dial-in and dish on the fun but "overwhelming" process of breaking down 60 Christmas movies over the past two months, and tease their new children's book "When's It Gonna Be Christmas Again?!" Also, Pilot Pen awards one lucky audience member $1,000! Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive