David Hasselhoff races to his DRIVE-INterview in the K.I.T.T. car from "Knight Rider." He shares that he's auctioning off his memorabilia for charity and walks Kelly through the astounding pieces he's kept like a giant sculpture of himself from "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." Kelly has a hilarious suggestion of how he can reuse it.

