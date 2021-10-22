EXPIRING
Main Content
The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS
S3 E3010/22/21
Dave Grohl, Abigail Breslin, David Chang and Priya Krishna
Also available on the nbc app
Kelly welcomes Dave Grohl, Abigail Breslin, David Chang and Priya Krishna.
Available until 10/28/21
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: dave grohl, Abigail Breslin, David Chang, Priya Krishna, Kelly Clarkson, the kelly clarkson show
S3 E3043 minTV-GFull EpisodeTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
Episodes
- Most Recent
- Highlight
- Web Exclusive
Clips
- Loretta Devine Knew She Made It When She Was A 'Jeopardy!' Clue For 'Grey's Anatomy'CLIP 10/28/21
- Dan Levy Wrote This Iconic 'Schitt's Creek' Episode To Annoy Eugene LevyCLIP 10/28/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Karma Police' By Radiohead | KellyokeCLIP 10/28/21
- Loretta Devine Embraces Playing Mom To Viola Davis, Idris Elba And Many More 'Famous Kids'CLIP 10/27/21
- Eugene Levy Wore Moira's Wig After 'Schitt's Creek' WrappedCLIP 10/27/21
- Army Veteran Violinist Performs For Whales At Connecticut AquariumCLIP 10/27/21
- Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Glowing Up' From Her Debut Solo Album 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1'CLIP 10/27/21
- Pop-Up Day Camp Helps Kids Cope With Trauma After California WildfiresCLIP 10/27/21
- John Pollono's Film 'Small Engine Repair' Shines Light On Small-Town Characters You Don't See OftenCLIP 10/27/21
- Cynthia Erivo On Why Now Is The Time For Her First Solo AlbumCLIP 10/27/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'River Deep, Mountain High' By Ike And Tina Turner | KellyokeCLIP 10/27/21
- Cynthia Erivo And Kelly Are Obsessed With Beat SaberCLIP 10/26/21
- Cynthia Erivo Gives Broadway Advice To Aspiring Musical Theater PerformersCLIP 10/26/21
- Community Surprises Neighbor With Hokey Pokey Flash Mob For Her 93rd BirthdayCLIP 10/26/21
- The Marias Perform 'Hush' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/26/21
- Chrissy Teigen Rides The Power Pony And Meets 10-Year-Old InventorCLIP 10/26/21
- Joy Mangano's New Project Is The First Shoppable Competition Show EverCLIP 10/26/21
- Chrissy Teigen And Kelly Taste Test Recipes From New Cookbook 'Cravings All Together'CLIP 10/26/21
- Chrissy Teigen Honored Baby Jack With Traditional Monk Blessings CeremonyCLIP 10/26/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Viva La Vida' By Coldplay | KellyokeCLIP 10/26/21
- What Chrissy Teigen Learned From Her Social Media HiatusCLIP 10/25/21
- Chrissy Teigen Is Team Ariana Grande For This Season Of ‘The Voice’CLIP 10/25/21
- Canada Neighborhood Catches LeBron James��� Attention After Buying Basketball Hoop For Local TeenCLIP 10/25/21
- The Band CAMINO Performs 'Underneath My Skin' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/25/21
- Texas Woman Turns Free Meals For Essential Workers Into A Full-Fledged RestaurantCLIP 10/25/21
- 'Hot Bench' Judges Call People Out Left & Right In This Fiery CaseCLIP 10/25/21
- Vegan Chef Priyanka Naik Shows How To Make Bucatini A La PumpkinCLIP 10/25/21
- Sara Gilbert Jokes Her Cheat Day Treat Is A BananaCLIP 10/25/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Call Out My Name' By The Weeknd | KellyokeCLIP 10/25/21
- Dave Grohl Has A Devious Plan If His Daughters Date Musicians SomedayCLIP 10/23/21
- Kelly Clarkson Reacts To Creepy Toddler Stories Pt. 3 | Digital ExclusiveCLIP 10/23/21
- Sara Gilbert's Favorite Halloween Costume As A Kid Was Billy IdolCLIP 10/22/21
- Sara Gilbert Faced Her Fears When Creating 'The Talk'CLIP 10/22/21
- North Carolina Couple's Free Sunday Funday Meals Bring Community TogetherCLIP 10/22/21
- SOPHOMORE Performs 'W I T C H C R A F T' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/22/21
- How To Make David Chang & Priya Krishna's Quick & Easy Shrimp With Corn & PotatoesCLIP 10/22/21
- Abigail Breslin Comes From A Long Line Of WitchesCLIP 10/22/21
- Dave Grohl Reveals Foo Fighters 'Learn To Fly' Lyrics Aren't As Deep As You ThinkCLIP 10/22/21
- Dave Grohl Sees Songs As Legos In His MindCLIP 10/22/21
- Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Maybe' | KellyokeCLIP 10/22/21
- Abigail Breslin Was Listening To ‘Breakaway’ During ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ ScenesCLIP 10/21/21
- Dave Grohl���s Daughter Harper Had First Piano Lesson With Paul McCartneyCLIP 10/21/21
- 'The Blacklist' Star Amir Arison Teases What To Expect In Season 9 After Big TwistCLIP 10/21/21
- Static & Ben El Perform 'Bella'CLIP 10/21/21
- How To Make Ayote En Miel For D��a De Los MuertosCLIP 10/21/21
- Karla Souza Says Daughter Pees On Herself As Act Of Funny DefianceCLIP 10/21/21
- Jimmy Fallon Won $1000 For Early Impressions Of Adam Sandler And Jerry SeinfeldCLIP 10/21/21
- Kelly Clarkson And Jimmy Fallon Duet 'I Got You Babe' By Sonny & Cher | KellyokeCLIP 10/21/21
- Jimmy Fallon Reveals His Mutual Crush On Dolly PartonCLIP 10/20/21
- Jimmy Fallon Got Mistaken For Jimmy Kimmel By A Die-Hard FanCLIP 10/20/21
- 'Bridgerton: The Musical' Creators Announce New Soundtrack Album Ft. Unreleased TracksCLIP 10/20/21
- How To Make Mini Pumpkin Bundt Cakes Perfect For HalloweenCLIP 10/20/21
- Parmalee Performs 'Take My Name' From Latest Album 'For You'CLIP 10/20/21
- Erin Andrews Takes On Kelly In Highly-Anticipated Sportsball Trivia RematchCLIP 10/20/21
- Erin Andrews Is Officially Labeled A High-Risk ReturnerCLIP 10/20/21
- Kelly Surprises Boston Couple With Best Gender Reveal Of All TimeCLIP 10/20/21
- Freida Pinto Reveals She Eloped During Quarantine!CLIP 10/20/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Heart Of Glass' By Blondie | KellyokeCLIP 10/20/21
- Freida Pinto Had To Wear A Corset While PregnantCLIP 10/19/21
- Erin Andrews' NFL Sideline Ritual Includes Cardi B And UncrustablesCLIP 10/19/21
- Scotty McCreery Performs 'Damn Strait' From New Album 'Same Truck'CLIP 10/19/21
- Unbelievable Story Of Teacher Who Helped Former Student Escape AfghanistanCLIP 10/19/21
- Melissa Benoist And Clint & Ron Howard Reveal All The Props They've Stolen From SetCLIP 10/19/21
- See Where Ron Howard Keeps His OscarsCLIP 10/19/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Crash Into Me' By Dave Matthews Band | KellyokeCLIP 10/19/21
- 'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Wanted To Be A Paleontologist Growing UpCLIP 10/18/21
- Kelly Reacts To Ron Howard & Clint Howard's Best Halloween CostumesCLIP 10/18/21
- Kelly Surprises High School Student Who Is Handing Out Scholarships To ClassmatesCLIP 10/18/21
- Amy Grant Performs 'Good For Me' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/18/21
- Suni Lee Is 'So Nervous' Competing On 'DWTS' She Gets Sick Before Every PerformanceCLIP 10/18/21
- Annabeth Gish’s Husband Hasn't Forgiven Her Since ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ PremiereCLIP 10/18/21
- Ava DuVernay Pushes Cultural Exploration In New Show 'Home Sweet Home'CLIP 10/18/21
- Ava DuVernay Shares Life-Changing Career Advice From Shonda RhimesCLIP 10/18/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'It's Your Thing' By The Isley Brothers | KellyokeCLIP 10/18/21
- Annabeth Gish Says ‘Squid Game’ Is Scarier Than ‘Midnight Mass’CLIP 10/15/21
- Ava DuVernay Got Stuck In An Elevator With Tom CruiseCLIP 10/15/21
- Kelly Meets 'Male Snow White' Who Saved A Baby Deer From Drowning In Viral TikTokCLIP 10/15/21
- Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil' Creator Soman Chainani Studied Fairy Tales At HarvardCLIP 10/15/21
- David Duchovny And Ms. Pat Face Off Against Kelly In Album Cover Guessing GameCLIP 10/15/21
- Ms. Pat's Unique Methods For Dealing With Hecklers At Comedy ClubsCLIP 10/15/21
- David Duchovny Was The Only Kid Rejected From Church ChoirCLIP 10/15/21
- aespa Performs 'Savage' On The Kelly Clarkson ShowCLIP 10/15/21
- Kelly Plays New Album-Inspired Game 'Christmas Isn't Canceled, But What Should Be?' | Digi ExclusiveCLIP 10/15/21
- Ms. Pat Tells Shocking Life Story In 10 SecondsCLIP 10/14/21
- David Duchovny Wore His Infamous 'X-Files' Red Speedo In Netflix Series 'The Chair'CLIP 10/14/21
- Rev. Becca Stevens' Advice On Embracing The 'Imperfect Perfect' Of LifeCLIP 10/14/21
- Elaine Welteroth's Pants Ripped During A BTS 'Project Runway' Dance VideoCLIP 10/14/21
- J.B. Smoove Reveals 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Cast Calls Larry David 'The Hog'CLIP 10/14/21
- Heather Locklear Addresses Rumors She's Going To Join Lisa Rinna On 'RHOBH'CLIP 10/14/21
- Kelly Checks In With LA Woman Aiding Homeless & Foster Care KidsCLIP 10/14/21
- 4 Products For A Perfect Night's Sleep With MorningSaveCLIP 10/14/21
- Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Dreams' By Beck - KellyokeCLIP 10/14/21
- J.B. Smoove Did Not Write A Speech For Emmys WinCLIP 10/13/21
- Heather Locklear On William Shatner Becoming The Oldest Person To Go To SpaceCLIP 10/13/21
- Florida Man Goes Viral For Catching Gator With His Recycling BinCLIP 10/13/21
- Natalie Hemby Performs 'Radio Silence'CLIP 10/13/21
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.