"I don't think Imagine Dragons actually would be a thing if it weren't for you." In the early days of the band, Dan Reynolds reveals Imagine Dragons got to open for Kelly Clarkson after winning a “Utah’s Got Talent” competition. Dan credits that show and Kelly for helping Imagine Dragons kick off their career. Dan also dishes on singing a cappella, and being upstaged by a NASA dad, at his daughter's school career day.

NR S3 E0 4 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight