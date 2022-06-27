Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Dan Reynolds Credits Kelly Clarkson For Imagine Dragons' Existence

CLIP06/27/22

"I don't think Imagine Dragons actually would be a thing if it weren't for you." In the early days of the band, Dan Reynolds reveals Imagine Dragons got to open for Kelly Clarkson after winning a “Utah’s Got Talent” competition. Dan credits that show and Kelly for helping Imagine Dragons kick off their career. Dan also dishes on singing a cappella, and being upstaged by a NASA dad, at his daughter's school career day.

NRS3 E0 4 minTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: dan reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.