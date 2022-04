Also available on the nbc app

In "Schitt's Creek," Moira got all the attention for her obsession with wigs, but IRL Eugene is very particular about his hair. So much so, Dan Levy wrote the iconic episode "The Drip" just so his dad had to get his hair wet. Eugene dishes on the traumatic experience, as well as what fans can expect in their new book "Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt's Creek."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

