Long before his "Schitt's Creek" stardom, Dan Levy was an extra in Kelly Clarkson's music video for "Behind These Hazel Eyes.” Kelly and Dan erupt into laughter as they reflect on a wild moment during shooting that sent Kelly into a massive tumble down a set of stairs and left Dan shocked! Dan shares his take on this unexpected (and hilarious) moment. Tune in to the show for Dan's full interview.

