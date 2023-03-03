Disney World might be the happiest place on Earth, but many parents know preparation is key! Pennsylvania dad Matt recently went viral on TikTok for his hilarious "Dad's Training For Disney" videos, where he shows the perfect form for weaving through crowds with a stroller, and carrying your kids out of the park while they're sleeping. Matt and his wife Rachel dial-in and share why they think their videos are so relatable, and how they're continuing the series with more helpful training techniques. Pilot Pen awards Matt and Rachel $1,000 for their hilarious videos. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive