Main Content

Dad's Hilarious Disney Training Video Goes Viral On TikTok

CLIP03/03/23

Disney World might be the happiest place on Earth, but many parents know preparation is key! Pennsylvania dad Matt recently went viral on TikTok for his hilarious "Dad's Training For Disney" videos, where he shows the perfect form for weaving through crowds with a stroller, and carrying your kids out of the park while they're sleeping. Matt and his wife Rachel dial-in and share why they think their videos are so relatable, and how they're continuing the series with more helpful training techniques. Pilot Pen awards Matt and Rachel $1,000 for their hilarious videos. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.