Also available on the nbc app

Kelly Clarkson is totally wowed by a dad’s hair braiding skills! Tamekia is the founder of Styles 4 Kidz, a non-profit that provides transracial adoptive and foster families with textured hair education and support. Tamekia’s goal was to use the organization to help parents who may not be familiar with their children’s haircare needs feel confident and also help their kids feel like their best selves. Kelly is in awe of one couple who got Styles 4 Kidz training, and is totally impressed by the dad’s skills braiding his daughter’s hair! See his daughter’s incredible hairstyle on the next Kelly!

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson