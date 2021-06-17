Also available on the nbc app

Chris Yandle noticed his daughter, Addy, was having a tough time at school in fourth grade, so he began writing daily lunchbox notes to lift her spirits. More than 600 notes later, Addy shares how the messages brighten her day, and Chris reveals that his notes are now available in a book called "Lucky Enough: A Year of a Dad's Daily Notes of Encouragement and Life Lessons to His Daughter" which helps parents and kids communicate better. Pilot Pens surprises the father and daughter with $1000 for sharing their story.

