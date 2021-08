Also available on the nbc app

Dan from Southington, Connecticut, is a dad to a 3-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son. During some quarantine downtime, he started recreating iconic movie scenes with his children starring as the leading roles. Once he posted them on the internet, people begged for more, and now he's created more than 30 videos! Check out the adorable recreations in action.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson