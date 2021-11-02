Also available on the nbc app

After winning Netflix's music competition show "Rhythm + Flow," rapper D Smoke has released two albums and landed two Grammy nominations in just two years. His music career has taken off, but he always thought he was most successful in his 10 years working as a teacher. D Smoke explains how he found true success working with students in the classroom, and why that experience has made him a better musician.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution