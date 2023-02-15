"You're going to see me take a tumor off a Moray Eel's nose!" "Critter Fixers: Country Vets" is a National Geographic and Disney+ series following a rural Georgia vet clinic operating on unusual and exotic animals. Doctors Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson reveal the strangest animals they've operated on in their practice, and tease what fans can expect in season 5. The veterinarians also dish on their Vet For A Day program, where they're bringing kids into their clinic to inspire the next generation of Black veterinarians.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 02/15/24