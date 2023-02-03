Main Content

Craig Robinson & Ex-Girlfriend Broke Up After Hilarious Name Mix-Up

Craig Robinson opens up about his musical upbringing, and bonds with Kelly over their mutual love of harmonies. He also chats about being one of many Craig Robinsons, and shares the hilarious and unfortunate story of how the name mix-up even led to a breakup. Craig also dishes on hunting pythons for money in his Peacock comedy series "Killing It," and teaming up with the Harlem Globetrotters in the NBC reality series "Play It Forward."

