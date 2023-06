Alissa and Freddy Perez from Orlando, Florida, both work in hospitality but have not been able to work recently because the industry was so hard hit by the pandemic. The couple tells Kelly that they are falling behind on their mortgage payments. Kelly is inspired by Alissa and Freddy's positive attitude despite their hardships, and surprises them by paying their mortgage for the rest of the year!

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight