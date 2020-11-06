Also available on the nbc app

After closing their accessories company called Rafi Nova because of the pandemic, Marissa and Adam Goldstein used their resources to relaunch their business and create masks with a twist. Their innovative clear masks allow the hearing impaired to read lips properly, and they help people reconnect once again through smiling. Kelly and Pilot Pen surprise this couple with a gift to help them share their masks with the world.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson