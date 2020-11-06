Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Footloose' By Kenny Loggins | Kellyoke
CLIP 04/08/22
After closing their accessories company called Rafi Nova because of the pandemic, Marissa and Adam Goldstein used their resources to relaunch their business and create masks with a twist. Their innovative clear masks allow the hearing impaired to read lips properly, and they help people reconnect once again through smiling. Kelly and Pilot Pen surprise this couple with a gift to help them share their masks with the world.