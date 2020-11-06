Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Couple Invents Clear Masks For Reading Lips

CLIP11/05/20
Also available on the nbc app

After closing their accessories company called Rafi Nova because of the pandemic, Marissa and Adam Goldstein used their resources to relaunch their business and create masks with a twist. Their innovative clear masks allow the hearing impaired to read lips properly, and they help people reconnect once again through smiling. Kelly and Pilot Pen surprise this couple with a gift to help them share their masks with the world.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime, couple, masks, reading lips, Rafi Nova
S2 E03 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.