Bobsledding is one of Kelly's favorite Winter Olympic sports thanks to the classic '90s film "Cool Runnings," where a Jamaican bobsled team defies all odds and competes at the Winter Games. We are almost a week into the 2022 Winter Olympics, and for the first time in more than two decades, Jamaica returns to the track with a four-man bobsled team. In honor of the occasion, "Cool Runnings" star Malik Yoba and real-life Jamaican bobsledder Devon Harris dial in to the show and reminisce about Malik’s time making the movie Devon’s time competing at the 1988 Winter Olympics. The 2022 Winter Olympics are now airing on NBC and Peacock.

