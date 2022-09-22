Jon Hamm and Roy Wood Jr. dish on rebooting Chevy Chase's '80s whodunnit film "Confess, Fletch" and how their comedic timing clicked immediately during their first Zoom audition. Roy reveals his real-life cop family was eager to give him tips on how to accurately portray law enforcement, and Jon and Roy also share how they would go about solving a murder, joking, "All you have to do to be a detective is just send stuff to the lab."

NR Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 09/22/23