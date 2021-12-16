Also available on the nbc app

Colorado Springs couple David and Michelle embody the message that it's better to give than receive. After realizing how in-demand Christmas trees are for families that can't afford one, they've made it their mission to provide Christmas cheer for those in need. Over the past 11 years, David and Michelle have donated more than 4,000 Christmas trees and decorations across the U.S. and all over the world. Kelly wants to help and surprises the couple with a $10,000 donation to their charity.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

