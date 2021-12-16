Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Women Inventors Who Changed The World | Digital Exclusive
CLIP 03/05/22
Main Content
Colorado Springs couple David and Michelle embody the message that it's better to give than receive. After realizing how in-demand Christmas trees are for families that can't afford one, they've made it their mission to provide Christmas cheer for those in need. Over the past 11 years, David and Michelle have donated more than 4,000 Christmas trees and decorations across the U.S. and all over the world. Kelly wants to help and surprises the couple with a $10,000 donation to their charity.