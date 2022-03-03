Aida Rodriguez Wants To 'Bring Back Unity By Making Fun Of Everybody' In Her Latest Comedy Special
CLIP 03/08/22
Colin Farrell and Kelly bond over their mutual love of musicals, including their obsession with Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Colin's emotional experience seeing the original cast of "RENT" in London's West End. Colin expresses his admiration for Kelly's version of "It's Quiet Uptown" from The Hamilton Mixtape, and dishes on his two new movies hitting theaters this Friday, "The Batman" and "After Yang."