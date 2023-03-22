Main Content

Chrissy Teigen's Me-Time Ritual: Massages And Murder Documentaries

"I don't like soft, soothing sounds...I like crazy podcasts!" Chrissy Teigen is busier than ever now as a mom of three, but she still finds time for herself with her favorite me-time ritual: weekly massages and murder documentaries. Chrissy dishes on her obsession with true crime, and her family's weekly visits to Dave & Buster's. Chrissy also shares how she's preparing for her family's future with Cord Blood Registry, and dishes on her kids' jam-packed schedules.

