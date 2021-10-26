Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Chrissy Teigen Honored Baby Jack With Traditional Monk Blessings Ceremony

CLIP10/26/21
Also available on the nbc app

It's been a little over a year since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son Jack, and they recently held a traditional monk blessings ceremony to honor his spirit at their home. Chrissy shares what the experience was like for her and her family, and why she believes it's important to talk through death with her kids, Luna and Miles. She also discusses her recent decision to give up drinking and why it's made her a better mom.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Chrissy Teigen, baby jack, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson
S3 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.