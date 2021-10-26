Also available on the nbc app

It's been a little over a year since Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their son Jack, and they recently held a traditional monk blessings ceremony to honor his spirit at their home. Chrissy shares what the experience was like for her and her family, and why she believes it's important to talk through death with her kids, Luna and Miles. She also discusses her recent decision to give up drinking and why it's made her a better mom.

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 6 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution