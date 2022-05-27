Even though the internet likes to believe it's true, Chrishell Stause wasn't actually born in a gas station. Chrishell reveals her mom was at a Shell station when she went into labor, and a man named Chris called an ambulance for her and helped keep her calm. Her mom wanted to name her after the kind man, so she combine Chris with Shell and ended up with Chrishell. Chrishell also dishes on her new memoir "Under Construction" and opening up about her exes.

TV-PG S3 E0 3 min Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight