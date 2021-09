Also available on the nbc app

Kelly freaks out meeting the lead singer of Coldplay, Chris Martin. Chris talks with Kelly about visiting New York City for the first time, their mutual love of Whitney Houston, and his admiration for Kelly's singing talent. They also treat the audience to an acoustic version of the Whitney classic, "I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)."

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

S3 E0 3 min TV-PG Highlight Talk and Interview Daytime

