Chris Daughtry opens up about losing his mother to cancer and his step-daughter Hannah to suicide a week apart last year, admitting the moments of guilt have been the hardest part to endure. Chris shares how the healing process has been for he and his family, and details the "incredible" natural burial ceremony for Hannah. Chris also dishes on the "gratifying experience" of self-releasing his latest album "Dearly Beloved."

