Main Content

Chloë Grace Moretz Talks Women In Esports, 'Call of Duty' & Her Love Of Gaming

CLIP11/29/22

"It is a sport!" Chloë Grace Moretz dishes on playing a sci-fi gamer for her first-ever television role in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Peripheral." Chloë opens up about her lifelong obsession with gaming and her love of "Call of Duty." She also defends Esports, and addresses women's "mental dexterity edge" over men in gaming. She also dishes on her adrenaline-fueled activities while she isn't on contract for acting roles, and the importance of unplugging and being alone.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Available until 11/29/23
Go to show page
Tags: Chloe Grace Moretz, Kelly Clarkson, Call of Duty, esports
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.