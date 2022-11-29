"It is a sport!" Chloë Grace Moretz dishes on playing a sci-fi gamer for her first-ever television role in the Amazon Prime Video series "The Peripheral." Chloë opens up about her lifelong obsession with gaming and her love of "Call of Duty." She also defends Esports, and addresses women's "mental dexterity edge" over men in gaming. She also dishes on her adrenaline-fueled activities while she isn't on contract for acting roles, and the importance of unplugging and being alone.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 11/29/23