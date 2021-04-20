Main Content

The Kelly Clarkson Show
WEEKDAYS

Chiney Ogwumike & Jessica Mendoza Surprise Aspiring Teen Sports Broadcaster

CLIP04/20/21
Also available on the nbc app

Thirteen-year-old Mackenzie is a true athlete with many talents! She plays soccer, baseball, basketball, and volleyball while maintaining a 4.0-grade point average. She has dreams of becoming a color analyst, so Kelly surprises her by introducing her to sports broadcasters and athletes Jessica Mendoza and Chiney Ogwumike. Jessica invites Mackenzie to a Dodgers game, and Chiney offers to let Mackenzie shadow her at ESPN and come to a Los Angeles Sparks game.

Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Tags: Kelly Clarkson, entertainment, music, daytime
S2 E06 minTV-PGHighlightTalk and InterviewDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight

Clips

  • Season 2

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.