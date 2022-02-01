Former college football player turned psychology PhD candidate Henry Benton III is getting kids excited to go to historically Black colleges and universities with his new children's book "H Is For HBCUs." Henry dials-in and shares his experience attending grad school at HBCU Tennessee State University, and why he hopes to inspire the next generation of kids to find the same sense of belonging he did. Pilot Pen awards Henry $1,000 for his work. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Web Exclusive