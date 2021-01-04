Main Content

Chicago Students Transform Liquor Store Into Produce Market

In a neighborhood with sixteen liquor stores and only two grocery stores within a half-mile radius, it's hard to find healthy food options. Local students who intern at a non-profit called "By The Hand Club For Kids" devised a plan to solve this issue by transforming a former liquor store into a healthy food market. Students Azaria and Keith stop by the show to share how they accomplished this goal, and Kelly surprises them with a $5,000 donation from Lou Malnati's Pizza in Chicago."

