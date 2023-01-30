Ryan Seacrest Was Originally Asked To Be 'American Idol' Judge
"You can only drink this if you're cool!" "Chicago P.D." star Benjamin Levy Aguilar shares how much he's learned from his character Dante Torres, and teaches Kelly how to do a proper "Chicago Handshake." Benjamin also dishes on his life as a professional soccer player and martial artist before his acting career, and how his mom influenced him to buy a one-way ticket to Los Angeles from Guatemala to pursue his Hollywood dream.