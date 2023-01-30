"You can only drink this if you're cool!" "Chicago P.D." star Benjamin Levy Aguilar shares how much he's learned from his character Dante Torres, and teaches Kelly how to do a proper "Chicago Handshake." Benjamin also dishes on his life as a professional soccer player and martial artist before his acting career, and how his mom influenced him to buy a one-way ticket to Los Angeles from Guatemala to pursue his Hollywood dream.

TV-PG Talk and Interview Daytime Highlight

Appearing: Kelly Clarkson

Available until 01/30/24