After addressing his traumatic childhood through therapy, Christopher is now helping others in his community get access to free therapy so they can live their best lives. Christopher founded Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health to normalize the concept of talk therapy, especially in the black community. Christopher has now opened The People's Coffee Shop in Chicago in an effort to raise $250,000 to fund more therapy for those in need. Also meet Faith, who shares how the therapy she received through the program was truly a lifesaver for her.

