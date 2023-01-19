Main Content

Chicago Artist Fills Potholes With Beautiful Mosaics

Chicago artist Bachor got tired of seeing so many potholes on the streets of his neighborhood, so he made it his mission to fix them with beautiful mosaics. Bachor dials-in and shares how he was inspired to make these creations after seeing street mosaics in Italy, and reveals he has since filled over 100 potholes around the world with his artwork. Pilot Pen awards Bachor $1,000 for his amazing creativity. Be unstoppable with the go-to pens of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the smooth G2 and erasable FriXion by Pilot. https://powertothepen.com/

