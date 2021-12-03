Main Content

Cheryl Hines Cried On 'Curb' Set When Her Character Left Larry David

Since most of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is improvised on set, Cheryl Hines doesn't know what's going to happen until they start rolling. This leads to spontaneous reactions, including the time she cried on set when her character left Larry David, and Larry had to stop her because it wasn't funny. Cheryl also reminisces on some of her more memorable failed auditions, and reveals her go-to technique to not laugh while filming.

