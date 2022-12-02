In honor of her new Decades Eau de Parfum Collection, Cher revisits some of her iconic moments through the decades, including the crazy story of how she got her start doing background vocals with Sonny and Phil Spector in the '60s. Cher also reacts to Jimmy Fallon's account of her idea to slap or kiss him on "The Tonight Show," and explains why she gravitates toward younger men in her love life.

