Main Content

Cher Isn't Giving Up Her Personality For Anyone

CLIP12/02/22

In honor of her new Decades Eau de Parfum Collection, Cher revisits some of her iconic moments through the decades, including the crazy story of how she got her start doing background vocals with Sonny and Phil Spector in the '60s. Cher also reacts to Jimmy Fallon's account of her idea to slap or kiss him on "The Tonight Show," and explains why she gravitates toward younger men in her love life.

TV-PGTalk and Interview Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Kelly Clarkson
Go to show page
Tags: Cher, Kelly Clarkson
  • Most Recent
  • Behind the Scenes
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 4

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.