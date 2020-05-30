Simon Cowell Reveals Camila Cabello Almost Didn’t Get Audition For 'X Factor’
CLIP 08/31/21
Main Content
Schools may remain closed, but many teachers across the country aren't letting the pandemic slow them down. Washington, D.C., high school science teacher, Jonte' Lee, transformed his home kitchen into a chemistry lab so he could continue to teach his students virtually. He says continuing with his science lessons helps give his students familiarity and ease their anxiety during this unprecedented time.