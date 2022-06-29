Main Content

Charlie Day Brought $8 Wine To Jennifer Aniston's 'Horrible Bosses' Party

Katie Lowe dishes on her early days catering private parties for Hugh Jackman, Courteney Cox and other celebrities before landing her role on "Scandal," and reveals her "knees were shaking" meeting her celeb crush Keanu Reeves at an event. Charlie Day shows off his spot-on Keanu impression, and shares the hilarious story of when he brought an $8 bottle of wine to Jennifer Aniston's party during their time filming "Horrible Bosses." Tune in today for more with Katie Lowe, Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, and a full hour dedicated to never-before-seen moments with celebrity couples, co-stars and siblings!

